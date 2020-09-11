Belarusian leader set to visit Russia as protests continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have detained scores of demonstrators while seeking to end more than a month of protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who is set to visit Russia to help shore up his hold on power after 26 years in office. Protesters in Belarus have spent a month denouncing the results of the country’s Aug. 9 presidential election as rigged and demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko from the sixth term he won. Facing criticism from the West, Lukashenko has worked to cement ties with Russia. He is set to head to Russia on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin. Some expect Belarusian authorities to take tougher actions against protesters ahead of the meeting.