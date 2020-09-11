Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A change in the weather — with winds easing and humidity rising — have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that dozens of people were still missing and tens of thousands had been forced to flee their homes. The state’s emergency management director, Andrew Phelps, said officials are “preparing for a mass fatality event” and thousands of structures have been destroyed. Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.