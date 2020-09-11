EU heavyweights seek strict rules for digital currencies

BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from five of Europe’s biggest economies are calling for the European Union to produce strict rules for new, privately backed digital currencies and ban those that don’t comply. The ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said in a joint statement Friday that new regulations being drawn up by the EU’s executive Commission — and expected this fall — should seek to “preserve our monetary sovereignty and address the risks to monetary policy, and on the other hand protect EU consumers.”