Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another. A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case. Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.