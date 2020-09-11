Blasts occur at Jordan munitions depot, no injuries reported
ZARQA, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian authorities say several explosions occurred in a military base warehouse where unusable mortar shells were being stored, with no immediate reports of any injuries. The warehouses are in an isolated area east of the city of Zarqa, which was sealed off by security forces. The army says recent high temperatures caused a chemical reaction inside one of the shells, triggering the blast. A government spokesman says there are no reports of injuries.