Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic 31, Greene County 18
Audubon 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 9
BCLUW, Conrad 27, Lynnville-Sully 0
CAM, Anita 72, East Union, Afton 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 6, Marshalltown 0
Central Lyon 21, Unity Christian 0
Clarinda 49, Red Oak 6
Decorah 31, West Delaware, Manchester 27
Easton Valley 54, Kee, Lansing 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19
Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji, Milford 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee, Washington 0
Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Mount Pleasant 21, Fairfield 6
Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8
Murray 60, Grand View Christian 0
OA-BCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0
Pella 42, Knoxville 7
Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18
Solon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0
South Central Calhoun 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
South Hamilton, Jewell 20, Dike-New Hartford 0
Southwest Valley 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14
Spencer 28, LeMars 0
Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6
Urbandale 36, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Van Meter 30, Panorama, Panora 0
West Sioux 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/