GEORGE FLOYD CASE: Former Minneapolis officers face pretrial hearing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- How many trials? Where will the trial be held? Will any charges against the officers be dropped?

A lot of questions still remain to be answered before trial can begin. Friday started a series of emotional days to follow for a case that has drawn international attention.

"Not just across Minnesota. Not just across America but all across the world. The whole world is watching," said Ben Crump, George Floyd's attorney.

People watching to see how the pretrial hearing impacts the case.

The defense team hopes to move the case out of Minneapolis.

"The only goal they have in trying to change venues is to get as many jurors as possible that do not look like George Floyd," said Minnesota attorney Jeff Storms.

Defense lawyers for the former officers wanted to include Floyd's prior arrests as evidence as well.

"There's no relevance. I think at the real trial, the judge is still not going to let it in," said attorney Chris Stewart.

"When you look at that video, the only people who are being violent is the Minneapolis Police Department," Crump added. "The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force and racism."

Defense attorneys hope to convince the judge that separate trials are needed for the four officers. Officer Thao's lawyer pointing out he did not touch the victim.

Yet what outraged Floyd's family the most is the claim that fentanyl killed George.

"He died from a knee on his neck. The autopsy said he died of asphyxiation," said Floyd's brother Philonese.

"Brother, uncle, friend, and pillar of his community. That's the George Floyd I knew," said George's brother Rodney. "I wish you guys had gotten to know him as that person too instead of the person they're painting him to be."

"It's hurting. It's disrespectful," said nephew Brandon Williams.

"If you do the crime, you do the time," said Floyd's brother Terrance. "So why is it different for these guys?"

Friday, the judge did not make any rulings but decisions are expected to be made by October 15th. The trial is expected to take at least 4 weeks and be held sometime in March of next year.