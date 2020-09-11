Italians arrested in suspected sex assault of British girls

MILAN (AP) — Police in southern Italy have arrested four youths and are investigating another three on suspicion of sexually assaulting two British girls at a villa where a party was being held. The girls met one of the male suspects after arriving at the Sept. 7 party in the southern province of Matera. Police said Friday that he won their trust by acting in a friendly manner while also taking advantage of the girls’ “altered state’’ from consuming alcohol. Private surveillance video released by police showed one of the minors being pushed by several males toward a dark corner behind the villa, followed by three males with the other minor.