No. 23 Iowa State facing stiff test against Ragin’ Cajuns

Iowa State will open against an opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision for the first time since 2012. The Cyclones originally were set to ease into the season against South Dakota from the Championship Subdivision. The coronavirus pandemic caused postponements and cancellations across college football, and the Cyclones had to scramble to line up Louisiana-Lafayette for Saturday. ISU coach Matt Campbell hopes the Cyclones don’t get more than they bargained for in a game that will net the Ragin’ Cajuns $350,000. Lafayette is coming off an 11-win season that ranks as its best in program history.