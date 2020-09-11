Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.

The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters October 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

“Tenet” fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States.

About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York.

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer