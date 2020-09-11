Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves 6 workers injured

ATLANTA (AP) — A section of concrete has collapsed on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta, injuring six workers. Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said one worker was trapped under debris with leg injuries and had to be freed and then lowered more than nine stories to the ground using a construction crane. Five other injured workers managed to walk away from the accident. The city of Atlanta is inspecting the structure for any signs of threats to the nearby busy interstate that flows through the heart of the city. The parking garage is being built for an Emory University cancer institute in the city’s Midtown nieghborhood.