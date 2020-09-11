Patriot Day parade and program honors 9/11 victims

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dozens of people gathered in Rochester, Friday at the parking lot of Zen Fusion to participate in a Patriot Day parade and program.

The purpose of Friday's event was to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11, and to show support for members of the military, past and present, along with law and fire officials.

The parade began at 4 p.m. and was lead by local police, fire, and other law enforcement.

Participants decorated their vehicles and waved American flags as they drove through parts of Rochester.

In addition, a group of people waved flags on the pedestrian bridge over Highway 52 with a sign on both sides of the bridge saying “Never Forget 9/11”.

"It's very emotional for me," said event organizer, Marthamae Kottschade. "I have two sons in the Marines and my son-in-law's a deputy. And they need to know that when they took that oath to defend our freedom and our country, that these people stand behind them. Next year will be the 20th anniversary and people need to remember, I run into a lot of you that don't even know what happened that day and that was the day that changed our world. We can't let that determine the rest of our world or the rest of our life, but it was a day that everyone will remember."

A short program was held following the parade in the Zen fusion parking lot, where there was live music and a moment of silence.

The 'Bell of Honor' was present and was rung to honor, respect and to support those who lost their lives during 9/11; along with those currently serving.