Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

PHOENIX (AP) — A new poll has found that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the mental health of young adults in the United States. The latest COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago found those between 18 and 34 were more likely to report negative feelings or experience stress-related symptoms like trouble sleeping than any other age group. Besides starting their adult lives during the pandemic, they are also dealing with a recession as they navigate life transitions like starting college or finding jobs without being able to experience normal social activities.