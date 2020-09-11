Rain returns later today; temps look warmer for the weekend

Afternoon showers possible today

Slightly warmer air is building into the region today on the backside of an area of high pressure that has brought quieter weather to start our Friday. With just a few breaks of sunshine in the morning hours, temperatures will be able to warm through the 50s before thicker clouds and light rain showers roll in for the afternoon hours ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a brisk easterly breeze that will occasionally gust to 20 miles per hour later in the day.

Evening thunderstorms possible

The evening is looking potentially soggier at times as more widespread rain and some isolated thunderstorms will move through the area. A few downpours of rain will be possible, yielding half an inch or more of rainfall in some spots. Temperatures will briefly dip to the mid 50s before climbing into the upper 50s late in the night.

Saturday showers

We'll have light showers in the area for Saturday morning, but as the center of the storm system migrates through the region, the shower activity will become much more isolated and widely scattered in the midday and afternoon. We'll even see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon tomorrow, helping temperatures climb into the upper 60s with a slight westerly breeze.

A golden Sunday forecast

High pressure will move into the region from the west early Sunday, bringing tranquil sunshine that will help temperatures warm quickly from the low 50s in the morning to the lower 70s in the afternoon with just a hint of a northwest breeze. At this point, it looks to be the warmest day in a full week!

A long spell of warm sunshine for next week

Warm sunshine will continue to be the rule for our weather as we move into the upcoming work week. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s Monday with upper 70s in store for Tuesday as southerly winds become a bit gusty, ushering in a warmer air mass.

A weak cold front will bring a few midweek clouds, but at this point rain chances will be well north of our area so we'll continue the dry, mild pattern. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday before potentially warming toward the 80-degree mark next Friday and for the following weekend.