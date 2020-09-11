Regulators to examine pilot training for Boeing 737 Max jets

Boeing’s grounded 737 Max appears to be inching closer to a return to flying. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that officials from several countries will start reviewing Boeing’s proposal for pilot retraining with the Max next week in London. The review is expected to last nine days and include officials and pilots from the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Europe. The FAA says Boeing still faces several other hurdles before the plane is approved for flying. It has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes within five months killed 346 people.