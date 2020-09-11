Rochester firefighters reflect on September 11, 19 years later

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- For many, it's difficult to believe it has been 19 years since Sept. 11, 2001. It was a day where the world seemed to stand still for so many people. Many of those who remember it can recall what they were doing when they first realized the United States of America was under attack.

Rochester firefighters reflected on what this day means to them. They said they don't see themselves as heroes, but it's important to remember the sacrifice so many first responders made that day.

"We can keep the memory alive by doing what we're doing, playing the videos again," Rochester firefighter Mandy Marx said. "Reminding people of all the sacrifice that police and fire gave that day. We as Americans came together after that and we did the best we could, and people lost their lives. But it was for a good cause, to try to save other lives."

Rochester Fire Captain and Marine Corps veteran David Worstman was working on Sept. 11 and remembers hearing about the attacks on the radio.

"We were all on alert, because we didn't know what was going to happen," Worstman said.

He commented on the mentality of a first responders when they face danger head-on.

"We kind of have each others backs so we don't look at it necessarily like this is a really dangerous situation," Worstman said. "I look at it as here's a big situation, that I have a lot of coworkers and teammates that are here to support me. We're gonna make this problem go away or this problem get better."

Worstman and and Marx both described the unique camaraderie firefighters, police officers and other first responders have. They said they are all one close family.

As the years move on, further away from the day, they said it's important to tell younger generations about it, to keep the memory alive.

Both Worstman and Marx agreed that on Sept. 11, citizens didn't see each other's differences, because they were all simply Americans.