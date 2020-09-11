Trump lauds Medal of Honor recipient for hostage rescue

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has bestowed the Medal of Honor on a U.S. soldier for his role in a daring 2015 mission to rescue dozens of hostages set to be executed by Islamic State militants in Iraq. Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne was assigned to lead a team clearing one of two buildings known to house hostages in a nighttime operation in the northern province of Kirkuk. Payne and his team faced a barrage of gunfire, militants exploding suicide vests and stifling smoke as they rescued hostages from a burning building. He was initially given the Army’s second-highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross, which was upgraded to a Medal of Honor.