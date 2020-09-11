Trump to visit Bemidji September 18

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KBJR) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Bemidji on Friday, Sept. 18.

He's expected to hold a 4 p.m. campaign rally at Bemidji Aviation Services.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. According to Trump's campaign, tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

President Trump's visit comes the same day democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to visit Minnesota. Biden's campaign has not announced where he will be going in Minnesota.

