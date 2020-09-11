 Skip to Content

Trump to visit Bemidji September 18

Updated
Last updated today at 10:58 am
11:03 am Political, Top Stories

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KBJR) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Bemidji on Friday, Sept. 18.

He's expected to hold a 4 p.m. campaign rally at Bemidji Aviation Services.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. According to Trump's campaign, tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

President Trump's visit comes the same day democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to visit Minnesota. Biden's campaign has not announced where he will be going in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Author Profile Photo

KBJR 6

Related Articles

Skip to content