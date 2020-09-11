Turkey tells EU to stop ‘blindly’ backing Greece in standoff

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has called on European Union countries to abandon a policy of “blindly” taking the side of EU members Greece and Cyprus in a standoff over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Friday also urged Greece to reduce the ongoing tensions by backing a NATO initiative that aims to reduce the risk of armed conflict at sea and by withdrawing Greek warships that are monitoring the activities of a warship-escorted Turkish research ship. The Turkish statements were directed at the leaders of seven southern European countries. They urged Turkey on Thursday to end its “unilateral and illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean.