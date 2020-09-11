UN urges end to attacks on schools, especially in Africa

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging warring parties in all conflicts to immediately stop attacking schools and teachers. And it is reaffirming Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for global cease-fires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. A presidential statement approved by the council Thursday expressed grave concern about the significant increase of attacks on schools in recent years and the resulting alarming number of children denied access to quality education. U.N. envoy Virginia Gamba says attacking schools and teachers seems to be an emerging tactic of war, particularly in Africa’s Sahel region. And she says the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse.