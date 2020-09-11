US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

In New York, victims’ relatives began gathering Friday morning for split-screen remembrances, one at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another on a nearby corner, set up by a separate 9/11-related organization.

Trump and Biden are both headed to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania at different times. Biden also plans to attend the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York.

You can watch coverage as ceremonies are being held in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania right here.