Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases is spiking in parts of Eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time highs. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the government is drafting a “war plan” to defend against the second wave of the pandemic. Orban says the plan’s aim is “not for everyone to stay at home and bring the country to a halt … but to defend Hungary’s functionality.” Hungary registered 718 virus cases on Friday, 142 more than the country’s previous daily record. The Czech Republic reported 1,382 confirmed cases in 24 hours, leading to the return of face masks being mandatory in enclosed spaces.