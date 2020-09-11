Young protesters force Nepal to better manage virus crisis

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — It began with a small group of friends locked in their homes venting anger on social media over the Nepal government’s handling of the coronavirus. Their online campaign ballooned to popular street protests, forcing the authorities to take notice and negotiate. The mostly young supporters of the “Enough is Enough” campaign protested outside the prime minister’s house, and were beaten with police batons and doused with water cannon. But their action has compelled the authorities to respond to their demands providing increased reliable tests, safety equipment for health workers and better quarantine facilities for the Nepalese workers returning home.