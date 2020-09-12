Authorities: 1 dead in shooting at Indiana shopping mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting at a northern Indiana mall sent shoppers running for safety. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann said Wednesday evening that one person died in the 3 p.m. shooting at University Park Mall in Mishawaka. He did not elaborate. Police also did not release information on a possible suspect in the shooting, which led to the evacuation of the mall in the city just east of South Bend. Renee Dominik tells the South Bend Tribune that after she, her husband and two children heard gunfire they joined others in hiding in a mall shoe store.