Byron Buxton homers again as Twins beat Indians 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton homered for the second straight night, Rich Hill got his first win since July and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 8-4. Minnesota won for the ninth time in 11 games since it closed August with a six-game slide. It remained a game back of the AL Central-leading White Sox, who pounded Detroit in a 14-0 victory. Hill struck out seven while working five innings of two-run ball. It was his first win since his first start of the season July 29 against St. Louis.