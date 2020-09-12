China releases 5 missing Indian nationals amid standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian army says China has released five Indian nationals who went missing earlier this month from the eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh amid simmering tensions between the two countries along a disputed mountain frontier. The army said Saturday that the five men were hunters and will be quarantined for 14 days as a precaution against the coronavirus before being handed over to their families. China’s state-run Global Times newspaper disputed India’s claims, and said the released men were intelligence agents dressed as hunters. The five men went missing on Sept. 2, adding to the already heightened tensions between India and China.