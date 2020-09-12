For visit by Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The most consistent weapon the Minnesota Vikings have drawn against Aaron Rodgers since he became Green Bay’s quarterback has been a defense built around a relentless pass rush and revved up by a raucous home crowd. The formula might need an adjustment this year. For the first time in the franchise’s 60 seasons, the Vikings had their opener scheduled at home against the rival Packers. Their defense will have only five starters in the lineup on Sunday carried over from 2019. There will be no crowd to draw from, either, only pre-recorded noise in a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.