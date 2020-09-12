France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus

PARIS (AP) — Activists have relaunched France’s yellow vest movement after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron’s presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 25 people have been placed in custody so far in the French capital. Organizers hope Saturday’s day-long marches will attract many thousands of participants. Paris authorities designated areas such as the Champs-Elysees Avenue off-limits. The yellow vest movement began in fall 2018 to protest a fuel tax hike that was said to punish the poorest French. Named for the florescent vests motorists are required to carry in France, it morphed into more than a year of weekly anti-government protests that led to multiple deaths.