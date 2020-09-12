Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injured

Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injuredNew
BERLIN (AP) — A bus traveling from Prague to Hamburg has come off a highway in northern Germany and ended up lying on its right side. Police say three passengers were seriously injured and that 28 people had light injuries. The cause of the accident on the A24 highway near Ludwigslust wasn’t immediately clear. Police said everyone on board the bus was taken to hospitals nearby, but bus operator Flixbus said that many of them weren’t hurt.