Indiana murder trial starts with warning of gruesome photos

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body began with a prosecutor warning jurors they’ll see photos of the 2014 crime scene “worse than anything you would see in a horror movie.” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said during Friday’s opening remarks in Joseph Oberhansley’s trial that 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton “met a fate that’s very difficult to describe” at the hands of the Jeffersonville man. He warned jurors the evidence they would see will include gruesome photos in Sept. 11, 2014, killing. Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and burglary.