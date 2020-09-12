Iran’s currency hits new record low against the dollar

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar. The rial has seen its value fall by 30% since June amid severe U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran. Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dollar Saturday. The rial traded at 256,000 to the dollar Thursday. The rial has tumbled from a rate of 200,000 to the dollar in late June. Iran’s currency had been at 32,000 to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. U.S. sanctions have since caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.