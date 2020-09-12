Moody’s downgrades Turkey’s rating to B2, negative outlook

PARIS (AP) — Credit ratings agency Moody’s has cut Turkey’s debt rating and said it maintained a negative outlook. Moody’s Investors Services said in a statement late Friday that it downgraded the Turkish government’s issuer and senior senior unsecured debt ratings to B2 from B1. It cited a potential balance of payment crisis, institutional problems and the erosion of fiscal buffers in Turkey. The statement also attributed the downgrade to “elevated levels of geopolitical risk,” including relations with the United States and the European Union. NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at odds over maritime resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where both countries have deployed warships and air force units.