Relatives urge China to return 12 detainees to Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Relatives of 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities have called on them to be returned to the territory, saying their legal rights were being violated. At an emotional news conference Saturday, the group said their relatives should be allowed to meet with lawyers they themselves have hired, not those appointed by Chinese authorities, to be provided with needed medications, be allowed to call their families and, eventually be allowed to return to Hong Kong. The detention of the 12, who include a 16-year-old boy, follows China’s imposition of a sweeping new national security law on the former British colony, which was wracked by months of anti-government protests last year.