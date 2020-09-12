SUICIDE AWARENESS: Southeast Minnesota woman continues community-wide walk

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Suicide affects almost everyone. It is one of the leading causes of deaths in the United States, taking more than 48,000 lives in 2018 alone.

"We lost my cousin Tommy Aldrich in 2016," said event organizer Darcy Nielsen.

"I have relatives that did commit suicide and also tried," said volunteer Leland Johnson.

"I had a friend whose son took his life in February and have had family battles with it," said participant and Wells resident Michelle Lacher.

"I'm out here to support my friend Darcy," said Owatonna resident Lori Breamer. "I also had an uncle that committed suicide three years ago."

Event organizer Darcy Nielsen first put on the walk last year. Although fewer people showed up this year, the Out of the Darkness Walk in Albert Lea raised almost $10,000. Despite staggered starts and smaller crowds, the message was still heard by participants.

"My motto always was 'If we can help one person, we've made it all worth it,'" Nielsen said.

The reality is suicide is a growing problem nationwide and in Southern Minnesota.

"We had three memorial boards this year," Nielsen said. "We actually had to add a fourth one this year."

This year she still has the support of local volunteers including Leland Johnson. He advises people to have a conversation with anyone close to them who is struggling.

"Be there for them, listen and talk but don't try to encourage anything negative," Johnson said, who has volunteered for over 40 years. "Be positive all the time."

The pandemic has made it even more difficult for people struggling with mental health. However, there are ways to support those close to you.



"Small groups or it doesn't hurt to call somebody. Call them on the phone. Text them. Facebook them," Nielsen said. "Whatever you have to do to reach out to them and let them know they're not alone."

"Don't suffer in silence. There's many of us who have been there. Reach out for help," Lacher said. "If you're not getting help from who you're talking to, keep reaching out because there's so much help out there."

The walk began at Trinity Lutheran Church on Washington Avenue and continued through downtown to New Denmark Park. Nielsen says the event will continue next year and is always looking for participants and volunteers.