Sunshine and the 70s return!

Drought Update: Even though the week was gloomy, we got some much-needed rain! The heaviest rain fell in eastern Iowa and southeast Minnesota. Those areas saw improvements in drought conditions this week, downgrading conditions to minor. However, central and western Iowa are still in desperate need of rain as extreme drought conditions spread into Nebraska.





Rain will be hard to come by this week as two high-pressure systems move into the region tomorrow. They will bring clearing skies with lots of sunshine for the entire week- something I think we are all looking forward to!

With the return of the sunshine comes the return of the 70s as well! Low 70s are expected tomorrow but Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are looking more summer-like! Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s on Thursday but will rebound quickly to the low 70s by next weekend. There are no rain chances in the forecast this week, so you may want to give your garden a few extra drinks of water.

Have a great week, and enjoy our last bit of summer while it lasts!