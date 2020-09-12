Thousands back Ivory Coast opposition candidate Bedie

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters in Ivory Coast have gathered in the city of Yamoussoukro to support Henri Konan Bedie becoming their candidate for the Oct. 31 presidential election. Bedie’s PDCI-RDA political party celebrated the 86-year-old former president on Saturday with hopes he will unseat President Alassane Ouattara who has sparked controversy by running for a third term. Bedie and Pascal Affi N’Guessan of the Ivorian Popular Front Party pose the strongest threat to Ouattara. They have called on the president to withdraw his candidacy, which has revived political tensions in the West African nation.