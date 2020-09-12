Thousands of Israelis protest outside Netanyahu’s residence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in central Jerusalem, demanding he resign over his trial on corruption charges and what is widely seen as his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. With Israel reporting record levels of new coronavirus cases each day, the country appears to be headed toward a nationwide lockdown this week ahead of the Jewish New Year. Saturday’s demonstration came a day after Israel announced an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain, the second Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in under a month. But the surprise announcement had little effect on the thousands of demonstrators.