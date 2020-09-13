Asia Today: India cases climb to 4.75M as recovery improves

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driving the country’s overall tally to 4.75 million. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586. Even as infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world, the number of people recovering from the virus has also risen sharply. The country’s recovery rate stands at 77.77% and nearly 70,000 recoveries have been reported every day in the month of September. India’s Parliament is expected to resume work on Monday with strict physical distancing. In China, domestic air travel in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, has returned to pre-pandemic levels.