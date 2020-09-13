Beautiful, sunny week ahead

We saw a beautiful, sunny day across the region today with quiet conditions expected overnight. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph. A few clouds are expected with some areas of fog possible early Monday morning. Make sure to use caution when driving overnight and during the morning commute.

Beautiful conditions are on tap for the start of the work week. Monday will start off with some areas dealing with fog during the morning commute, otherwise mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the mid 70s. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s for Tuesday with abundant sunshine. Winds will be on the strong side Tuesday, so make sure to secure or bring inside any light or loose items. Wednesday will be yet another beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front is expected to pass through the region late Wednesday night, which will drop temperatures back into the 60s for the second half of the week. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a few extra clouds possible Friday. A mix of sun and clouds are possible on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Much of the week is expected to be dry, but Friday and Sunday afternoons could see the chance for an isolated shower or two.