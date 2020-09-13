Chinese military calls US biggest threat to world peace

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry has blasted a critical U.S. report on the country’s military ambitions, saying it is the U.S. instead that poses the biggest threat to the international order and world peace. The statement follows the Sept. 2 release of the annual Defense Department report to Congress on Chinese military developments and goals that it said would have serious implications for U.S. national interests and the security of the international rules-based order. China’s ministry called the report a wanton distortion of its military aims. It says U.S. actions in Iraq, Syria, Libya and other countries over the past two decades have resulted in the deaths of more than 800,000 people and displacement of millions.