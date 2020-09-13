Cruz, Twins power up again in 7-5 win against Indians

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 16th homer, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 7-5 to complete a sweep of their weekend series. Marwin Gonzalez, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Donaldson also connected, helping Minnesota win for the 10th time in 12 games. The Twins have multiple homers in six straight games, including 11 in the series against Cleveland. The Twins stayed one game back of AL Central-leading Chicago, which beat Detroit 5-2 on Sunday. The Twins visit the White Sox for the opener of a four-game series on Monday night.