Desperately fleeing the burning hills in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California quickly overwhelmed tiny mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Misty Spires hooked a fire hose to a hydrant in a desperate attempt to defend her house and her boyfriend’s businesses. She and others later fled to a muddy sandbar to flee the flames. The fire surprised firefighters by how quickly it spread. Firefighters rushed to rescue more than 100 people on Tuesday and Wednesday. But they couldn’t save everyone. Millicent Catarancuic died in the fire. Two of her family members are still missing.