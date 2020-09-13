Greece welcomes Turkish survey ship’s return to Med Sea port

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government has welcomed a Turkish survey vessel’s return to port from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean at the heart of a stand-off between Greece and Turkey over energy rights. The Oruc Reis returned to near the Turkish port of Antalya on Sunday for the first time in weeks after Turkey announced in July that it was dispatching a vessel to work in waters that Greece claims are its exclusive jurisdiction. A Greek government spokesman called it “a positive signal.” The dispute over potential oil and gas reserves has triggered a military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean, with nominal NATO allies Turkey and Greece both dispatching warships to the area.