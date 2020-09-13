Indians look to end 5-game losing streak against Twins

Cleveland Indians (26-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-18, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Triston McKenzie (2-0, 2.57 ERA) Minnesota: Michael Pineda (1-0, 2.77 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Twins are 19-14 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 70 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 15, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Indians are 16-15 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a collective .224 this season, led by Franmil Reyes with an average of .297.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits and is batting .236.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .259.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (arm), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.