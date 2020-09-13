Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top Shiite cleric has thrown his support behind the prime minister’s announcement that parliamentary elections will be held ahead of schedule next year. Early elections have been a key demand of Iraqi protesters, who have been holding mass demonstrations since October demanding change in the country, where corruption is widespread. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said Sunday the timing of elections should not serve the interests of political groups, and called on the government to investigate major cases of corruption. His office released the statement after his meeting the U.N. envoy to Iraq. Last month, Iraq’s prime minister said early elections will be held in June, nearly a year before schedule.