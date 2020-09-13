Israeli court sentences model Bar Refaeli for tax evasion

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced top model Bar Refaeli to nine months of community service and her mother was sentenced to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once beloved national icon. Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv courthouse Sunday in a beige T-shirt and wearing a light blue surgical face mask. She was accompanied by her father, her mother and flanked by lawyers. The 35-year-old Refaeli and her mother confessed to offenses of evading paying taxes on income nearing $10 million. Refaeli’s mother is set to begin serving her prison sentence next week.