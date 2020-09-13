Jason Wu puts on a fashion week show before a tiny audience

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Wu did what few designers dare during New York Fashion Week: He put on a live show Sunday with a tiny audience present in the middle of a pandemic. The designer says he wanted to offer a little “beauty and optimism.” And he wanted to make it clear that New York Fashion Week hasn’t been defeated by the pandemic. With 30 models on a rooftop, Wu spaced 36 guests at a safe distance apart as he took his audience to Mexico’s Tulum, the Yucatan Peninsula spot where he got married. For spring 2021, Wu dressed his models in tropical yellows, oranges and pinks. The clothes are part of a more casual women’s line for Wu.