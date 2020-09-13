Officials: Egyptian policemen detained over detainee’s death

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian judicial officials say prosecutors ordered four policemen to be detained pending an investigation into the death of a young man while in detention. They say prosecutors also ordered the release of another police officer on bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($310) in the case that touched off a rare burst of street protests last week. The 26-year-old man was arrested earlier this month following clashes stemming from a financial dispute in Cairo’s Moneib district. The man was announced dead of heart failure at a hospital a day after his arrest. The family of the man have accused police of killing him.