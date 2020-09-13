Pakistan detains a suspect in rape of mother on a highway

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have detained one of two suspects who allegeldy raped a woman in front of her children after her car broke down on a desolate highway in Punjab province. The chief of the criminal investigation wing of the Punjab police said Sunday the arrest came after security tracked phone records and collected forensic evidence from the scene near the eastern city of Lahore. He says the suspect denies any involvement in Wednesday’s rape, in which two men are said to have also stolen cash and jewelry from the woman before fleeing. The incident drew widespread condemnation in Pakistan, with some demanding the perpetrators be publicly hanged.