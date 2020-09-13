Sally set to become hurricane and threaten U.S. Gulf Coast

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Tropical Storm Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday — bringing hurricane conditions to a region stretching from from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Tropical storm conditions were expected in the region by Monday. Sally could produce rain totals up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) by the middle of the week, forecasters said. Its maximum sustained winds Sunday evening were 60 mph (95 kph).